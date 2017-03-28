04.22.2017 : Fredericksburg’s 14th annual Earth Day Festival

Welcome to Fredericksburg’s 14th annual Earth Day Festival at Old Mill Park!

Saturday, April 22nd, 11am-4pm

The mission of the Fredericksburg Earth Day Festival is to provide an enjoyable and engaging family-friendly event devoted to environmental awareness and stewardship.

This FREE festival is filled with hands-on exhibits, live music, delicious food, and much more. From beekeepers to alpacas, pony rides to face painting, environmental organizations to scouting groups, there is something for everyone! Sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation.

Walk the Heritage Trail or ride the free Shuttle to Old Mill Park (schedule for 2017 TBD)