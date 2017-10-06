Here’s how you can win $100,000 from 95.9 with the “SuperHits Playlist Pay-Off”

You need a copy of the The SuperHits Playlist. That list is below. Then listen in pre-selected hours to be caller nine at (540)891-9959. Those hours will be announced weekdays around 7:40 AM. We’ll ask you to pick five tracks from the Playlist Pay-Off List. If the songs you select exactly match our SuperHits computer data base – you win One-Hundred Thousand Dollars

The SuperHits Playlist is also available at our studios 4414 Lafayette Blvd, Suite 100, in Fredericksburg. Contest dates are September 18, 2017 through October 6, 2017.

Save and print HERE.

SuperHits $100,000 Playlist Pay-Off Official Rules

The SuperHits $100,000 Playlist Pay-Off contest will be conducted between September 18, 2017 and October 6, 2017, on 95.9, WGRQ-FM.

To be a contestant, listen weekdays, in pre-announced hours. Those hours will be revealed weekdays around 7:40 AM. When announced, be the 9th caller at (540) 891-9959. That caller/contestant will be asked to select five (5) songs, without repetition, from the SuperHits $100,000 Playlist Pay-Off contest list. Those five songs will then be entered on a Computer Data Base. The computer will determine if those songs are identical to the SuperHits $100,000 Playlist Pay-Off “prize determination songs”. If they match, in any order, that caller will win $100,000

The $100,000 Playlist Pay-Off list is available on-line at superhits959.com . Printed copies are available at the 95.9 studios, 4414 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA. 22408, and from station staff at appearance events.

The Grand Prize of $100,000 may be awarded only once. Runner up prizes may be awarded to contestants who do not match the “prize determination songs”

Winner is responsible for any local, state, federal government taxes. The prize cannot be transferred to another party . All contestants must be 18 years of age or older.

The five “prize determination songs” selected by each contestant will be entered into a data base via the internet and 95.9 WGRQ-FM will not be responsible for failure of any electronic equipment, computer transmissions, network connections, the effects of hackers, or dropped, lost, and miss-directed phone calls.

Employees, agents, successors, and assignees of Sponsor, it’s advertizing agencies and promotional companies involved in this Promotion, as well as family and household members of the same, employees of WGRQ-FM, (95.9) Telemedia Broadcasting, all sponsors, employees of other radio stations in the Fredericksburg radio market as described by Nielsen ratings service, as well as family and household members shall be ineligible to participate in this Promotion and shall be ineligible for any prize covered herein.

Name and likenesses of Promotion winner(s) may be used by 95.9 WGRQ-FM, sponsor and Sponsor designee(s) for promotional purposes without further compensation to Sponsor or the Promotional winner.

Contest details will be posted on-line at superhits959.com . No purchase necessary.

Failure to comply with all contest rules may result in disqualification. Telemedia Broadcasting’s management will make any rule interpretations or changes.

These decisions are final.