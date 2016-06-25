SuperHits 95.9 is your Redskins station for the 2016 season!

Thanks to our 2016 partners for Washington Redskins Football

Lee-Curtis Freeman Graves & Hall Insurance – Your Auto Owners Insurance Agency

Safford RV – Just off I-95 in Thornburg

Tires & Wheels Unlimited – Where your Tires & Wheels come together

Wings to Go – Simply Great Wings located in Fredericksburg, Stafford, Alexandria and Northeast DC

Central Park Insurance – Auto, Home, Life & Health / Better Coverage- Better Rates

See the 2016 Season Schedule below.

Former All-Pro Washington Redskin Linebacker Ken Harvey returns to Dave’s morning show for his third-straight season.

The Ken Harvey Report can be heard Friday and Monday mornings throughout the 2016 season.*

Each Friday morning, Ken and Dave will look at the Skin’s upcoming match. Then, each Monday, they’ll re-cap the highlights and news from the previous weekend’s game. It’s never all serious when Ken hits the air – you just don’t know what these guys might get into, so don’t miss a single Ken Harvey Report right here on SuperHits 95.9.

*Special reports are aired for Thursday and Monday night games.