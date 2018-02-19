“The 95.9 Second Chance Prom” is Saturday night April 14th at Riverside Center in Stafford. You’re invited to join us in The Ballroom between 7-and-11 for a Semi-Formal 80’s themed evening of fun. ALL of the “Second Chance Prom” tickets will be given away on 95.9. Expect a night of food, dancing, prizes and giveaways, a cash bar and Prom Photos. More detail are coming as we put the finishing touches on Prom Night. Keep checking back here and on The SuperHits Facebook Page

Let’s Do It Again………

(Must be 21 years of age or older to attend)