Amazon Alexa App ( Thunder)

Step #1) Download the Amazon Alexa App (details below)

Step #2) Enable Skill

Most who are familiar with Echo divices, will know this process.

Go to the menu, and select Skills . Or, go to the AlexaSkills store on the Amazon website: https://www.amazon.com/skills.

Step #3) Activate the Skill

To activate the skill you will say “Alexa, play thunder one oh four point five”

To stop you will say “Alexa, stop”

Download the Amazon Alexa App

Note: The Alexa app is only available for download from U.S. app stores.

Compatibility

The Alexa app is available on mobile devices with:

Fire OS 3.0 or higher

Android 5.0 or higher

iOS 9.0 or higher

You can also go to https://alexa.amazon.com from Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, or Internet Explorer (10 or higher) on your Wi-Fi enabled computer.

Download

Go to the app store on your mobile device and search for “Alexa app,”or select a link below:

Note: The Alexa app should automatically download to Alexa-enabled Fire tablets. If your Fire tablet is not an Alexa-enabled device, it won’t support Alexa interactions even if the Alexa app is downloaded to the device.

Update

To check for updates, go to the app store on your mobile device and search for “Alexa app.” If an update is available, tap the Update button. If you don’t see the Update button, you’re on the latest version of the Alexa app.

To learn how to use the app, go to Amazon Alexa App Basics.