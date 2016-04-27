Drink in My Hand

Good Hearted Woman

The Dance

Son of a Son Harmony Mix



Todd Swain ( Cannonball ) & Kyle Byrd ( Hurricane ) are the core of the acoustic duo Big Gavel. Both have extensive experience with other local acts. Todd, with Reunion and Red Rooster and Kyle with Hurricane Johnson and Justified.

Big Gavel was created as an acoustic outlet for the music they love. They have played extensively from Richmond to Harrisonburg to Sterling, and all points in between.

Big Gavel also has an electrified version that includes Rob Wolf ( R Chill ) on bass, and Buddy Dulaney ( Sticks ) on drums.

We play a very eclectic mix of music covers and originals that leans towards classic and rocking Country, Blues, and Americana.

Big Gavel is available for any event where live music is needed. No event is too small or too large, as we can accommodate any venue.