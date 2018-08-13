Brad DJ BIO

All wedding packages include:

– 4 hours of DJ entertainment (additional time available for additional fee)

– Travel within 40 mile radius of Fredericksburg (a small travel fee applies for events further away)

– Personal consultation

– Coordination with other wedding professionals (caterer, photographer, videographer, etc.)

– On-site coordination and management of reception

– Dance floor lighting

– Quality sound system

– Multiple wireless microphones

– Music library that spans all genres and eras from the 1930’s through today

– Dinner/Cocktail music

– Dance music

– Requests (for the bride and groom, and for their guests)

– Professional emcee services (introductions, announcements, etc.)

– Professional DJ (dressed in a tuxedo, unless otherwise requested. No smoking or drinking on the job)

– Dance floor interaction, including line dance instruction (amount of interaction determined by client)

– Basic packages starting at $625

Additional services available:

– Mini sound system (for ceremonies, cocktail hours, or other multi-location events)

– Trivia (great for fundraisers, bars, company parties, etc. Includes DJ entertainment)

– PRIVATE karaoke parties (public karaoke coming soon!)

– “Party Pack” (includes glow sticks, sunglasses and other dance floor giveaways, “YMCA” hats,