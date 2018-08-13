Brad DJ BIO

All wedding packages include:
– 4 hours of DJ entertainment (additional time available for additional fee)
– Travel within 40 mile radius of Fredericksburg (a small travel fee applies for events further away)
– Personal consultation
– Coordination with other wedding professionals (caterer, photographer, videographer, etc.)
– On-site coordination and management of reception
– Dance floor lighting
– Quality sound system
– Multiple wireless microphones
– Music library that spans all genres and eras from the 1930’s through today
– Dinner/Cocktail music
– Dance music
– Requests (for the bride and groom, and for their guests)
– Professional emcee services (introductions, announcements, etc.)
– Professional DJ (dressed in a tuxedo, unless otherwise requested. No smoking or drinking on the job)
– Dance floor interaction, including line dance instruction (amount of interaction determined by client)
– Basic packages starting at $625
Additional services available:
– Mini sound system (for ceremonies, cocktail hours, or other multi-location events)
– Trivia (great for fundraisers, bars, company parties, etc. Includes DJ entertainment)
– PRIVATE karaoke parties (public karaoke coming soon!)
– “Party Pack” (includes glow sticks, sunglasses and other dance floor giveaways, “YMCA” hats,