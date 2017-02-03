Caitlin Schneiderman



Born and raised in the small town of Clifton, Virginia, Caitlin has been writing and recording original music since 1998. Together, she and her six-string have serenaded New York City’s streets, captivated California’s cliff sides and charmed the Great Smoky Mountains. Her songs feel like a cool summer night on the porch with a blanket and a cup of tea – music flowing effortlessly into your ears. You can catch her solo or with her band, Caitlin and The Moonlighters who are currently recording. To contact Caitlin for booking, guitar or songwriting lessons or to join her email list, please send her a message at: caitlinthegirl@gmail.com