Dave’s Impossible Trivia

August 2: 96% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners can identify the sound of this within two seconds. An ice cream truck.

August 1: For men, ownership of these is up about 5% from last year. Cats.

July 31: 15% of women have broken up with a guy because of this. They didn’t like his mom.

July 27: 3 out of four of us say this relationship lasts an average of eight years and two months. Who is this relationship with? Your hairstylist.

July 26: A new survey says the average person does this 32 times a year. Breaks the law!

July 25: Researchers found that spending two hours a day doing this reduces your IQ. Sitting in your car.

July 24: A new survey says 60% of us use our cell phones at work to do this. Check sites blocked on our work computer.

July 21: According to a recent survey, the average mom has 15 of these per day. Minutes of free time.

July 20: In a recent survey, one in four drivers said they do this every day. Run a red light

July 19: The average person consumes 24 pounds of these a year. French fries.

July 18: In 84% of households with kids, mom decides this. Bedtime.

July 13: The average person gets four of these a year. Birthday gifts.

July 12: If you want to keep mosquitoes away from you, don’t do this. Drink alcohol.

July 11: A new study found that men live longer when they do this. Marry a younger woman.

July 10: If you’re in a room with 70 people, statistics prove that there’s a 99.9% chance at least two of them will have this in common. The same birthday.

July 7: 53% of us say it’s not appropriate to discuss this before a third date. Politics.

July 6: Disney World buys more of these than any other company in North America. Fireworks.

July 5: 15% of guys admit they insulted a first date by asking for this. Gas money.

July 3: The average Dave’s Morning Show listener uses four of these a day. Cups or glasses.

June 30: According to a new survey, 25% of us say we will do this on vacation. Completely disconnect.

June 29: 55 percent of us will buy this for our July 4th celebration. Insect repellent.

June 28: 25 percent of us lie about using this product. Dental floss.

June 27: A new survey found that 60% of us check our email here. In bed.

June 26: According to a new survey, half of us say we like this better when we come home from vacation. Our significant other.

June 23: A new survey says that 48% of us wish we could do this at work. Wear a uniform.

June 22: 78 percent of us who have one of these say we almost never use it. A pool table.

June 21: A new survey has found that nearly 10% of us spend money on this behind our significant others back. Foods we feel guilty about eating.

June 20: A new survey asked people what drove them crazy about their college roommate, and 80% of them said it was this. That their roommate used their shampoo.

June 19: Women are three times more likely to do this in the car. Wear a seatbelt.

June 16: A new study found that if you switch tasks at work, you should do this first. Wash your hands. Apparently, the physical act of washing your hands forces your brain to switch gears.

June 14: The average person forgets to do this at least five times a month. Wear deodorant.

June 13: 25% of men say they would not date a woman if she had one of these. A twin!

June 12: A recent survey says that even though we complain about it, 56% of us like hanging out here. At the airport.

June 9: 45% of us who exercise have tried improving our workouts by spending $100 or more on this. Ear buds or headphones.

June 8: 22% of us have gotten into an argument at work with a coworker over this. Stealing things from the other coworker.

June 7: A new study says if we do this at least two hours a week, we are more likely to succeed at work. Play video games!

June 6: 77% of people say this is the biggest red flag when it comes to dating. Being rude to the waitstaff.

June 5: A new survey says that when they moved, 2% of people did this. They dumped everything and started from scratch.

June 2: A study has found that over the past three centuries, this has gotten 700% larger. A wine glass.

June 1: 70% of us say our vacation is ruined if this happens. We get a call from the boss.

May 31: 22% of us say we’ve been late for work because of this. We forgot our cell phone and went back for it.

May 30: 15% of us would rather lose this than our cell phone. Vacation days.

May 26: 68% of same sex siblings have fought over this. Borrowing clothing without asking.

May 25: 20% of women find this a good thing when it comes to online dating profiles. Photos of pets.

May 24: 25% of women say this is their husband’s worst habit. Leaving a wet towel on the bed.

May 23: This is said to be the #1 clue a guy is committed to a girl. It’s when he talks about his ex.

May 22: The average four-year-old does this 48 times a day. They ask “WHY?!”

May 19: 25 years ago, this was not a popular clothing item for women to wear, but now it is. It’s a hoodie.

May 15: 55% of moms always have this on them when you need them. What are they? Tissues.

May 12: 6% of us say we would be willing to do this to avoid doing our taxes. We’d spend a night in the pokey!

May 11: 22% of women do this before they step on the scale. They pray.

May 10: Over 6000 people are injured every year by these. Pillows!

May 9: 75% of women have given their husbands one of these. A “to do” list.

May 8: 65% of us would choose this over our significant other if we had to. Our pet.

May 5: 30% of women will clean this today. Their belly button!

May 4: 1/3 of married people don’t know this about their spouse. They don’t know how much money they make.

May 3: 45% of parents allow their daughters to do this before they’re 10. Wear nail polish.

May 2: 22% of us admit we absolutely could not complete this task if we were asked to do it today. Pass a written driving test.

May 1: 70% of us consider this as one of the biggest myths in office life. The one hour lunch break. Seems we either work through lunch, or take five or 10 minutes to wolf it down.

April 28: Every single day, one out of five of us will forget this. What day it is.

April 27: In 52% of marriages, this is now true. The wife makes more than the husband.

April 26: 40% of women get their hair cut for this. Their drivers license picture.

April 25: 3 out of four women who listen to Dave’s Morning Show have a secret fund for this. It’s a secret shoe fund.

April 24: A new study out of the University of Iowa says your kids shouldn’t do this until they’re 14 years old. Cross the street alone.

April 21: 73% of married men say they never let their wives near this. The grill.

April 20: 23% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners who sing out loud today will do this. Sing a commercial jingle.

April 19: A new survey has found that men wearing socks with sandals is the top male fashion fail. What’s second on the list? A man bun.

April 18: If you want your kids to love reading, you should encourage them to do this. Read to the dog!

April 17: A new study says having this in your house can reduce your income by up to 11%. It’s a crying baby, because parents woken up at night by babies are less likely to hold down jobs, and more likely to work shorter hours.

April 14: This happens 3 million times a minute. Somebody likes something on Facebook.

April 13: 53% of men say doing this makes them sleepy. Getting a haircut!

April 12: The average person performs this function 22 times a day. Opening the refrigerator door.

April 11: A new study says 43% of us believe we would be healthier if we ate this instead of what we are eating now. Dog food.

April 10: 53% of brides won’t book a wedding venue these days unless it has this. Good WiFi!

April 7: Only 22% of teenagers own one of these. A watch.

April 6: A new survey says the average single person spends seven minutes of their workday doing this. Using their dating app.

April 5: Half of us admit we can’t remember this from high school. It’s our prom song.

April 4: It’s the most annoying sleep habit your spouse can have. What is it? Stealing the bed sheets!

April 3: Around 60% of drivers have this in their car, but they don’t use it. It’s a cassette player.

March 31: Drivers are doing this 10% more than they did five years ago. Honking their horn.

March 30: It’s traditional for women to do this sitting down. Men do it standing up. What is it!? It’s shaking hands!

March 29: 53% of us do this on the weekends. We pay bills.

March 28: 29% of men wear this because they believe it improves their appearance. Hairspray!

March 27: When asked which springtime activity we are looking forward to most, 22% of us say this. Riding a bike.

March 24: 1/3 of us have been late for a meeting because of this. Getting our coffee!

March 23: If you’re the average Dave’s Morning Show listener, this will happen to you at 9:45 this morning. You’ll finally be fully awake.

March 22: 55% of the moms have done this when their kids weren’t home. Played video games!

March 21: 45% of us have lied to our spouse about this. Money!

March 20: When blowing out birthday candles, 25% of women said they wished for this. More time with their husbands! AW!!

March 16: 1 out of five drivers will experience this today. A dashboard warning light.

March 15: On average, each one of us does this three times a day. We tie a shoe.

March 14: 52% of us say we don’t have this at work. The sad answer is a friend.

March 13: 41 is the average age when we start doing this in order to get healthy. Taking a vitamin.

March 10: Most of us to do this as adults started doing it at age 14. Drinking coffee.

March 9: 3 out of four of us who do this alone say we’d rather have someone to do it with. Drive to work.

March 8: 20% of us say we would do this if we could go back in time. What is it? Learn to play a musical instrument.

March 7: A new study says the number of high school seniors who have this has dropped from 85.3% in 1996 to a record low 71.5% in 2015. Surprisingly, it’s a drivers license!

March 6: 73% of women do this before going on spring break. They go tanning!

March 3: if you have one of these, odds are you spend about $792 a year on it. A cat.

March 2: 40% of us think it’s unprofessional for our boss to use these. Emoji’s.

March 1: 28% of us spend more time doing this at the gym than exercising. Sitting in the sauna or hot tub.

February 24: A new survey found that 72% of us will go to specific businesses because they have this. Clean bathrooms.

February 23: 9 out of 10 singles would prefer to find a potential date here rather than a dating app. At a concert.

February 22: There are 9.8 trillion ways to do this. Make change for a $100 bill. Oh and by the way, there are 292 ways to make change for a one dollar bill.

February 21: A new survey found that it’s been nine years since the average person has done this. Ridden a bike.

February 20: 22% of millennials say they’ve never eaten this. A Big Mac.

February 17: 35% of women say a man who wears one of these looks uncool. A Bluetooth earpiece.

February 16: Survey says… 60% of men and 50% of women talk to their boss about this. Their love life.

February 15: 175 million of these are sold in the US every year. Girl Scout cookies!

February 14: 68% of women say they know their man trusts them when he does this. He gives her keys to his car.

February 13: Last year, 13% of newborns had one of these. An email address.

February 9: A new poll has determined that this is the worst possible pick up line a guy can use in a bar. “Come here often?”

February 8: 44% of women say they’d rather not ask a man to do this, but will if they have to. Zip up their dress!

February 7: A recent survey found that 82% of us have struggled with this on a first date. What to talk about.

February 6: 13% of grown-ups see this annual event as the most stressful thing they do all year. It’s that dreaded annual family vacation!

February 3: We do this about every 18 months. We buy a new mobile phone.

February 2: 27 million of these will be consumed in the next hour… Coca-Cola’s!

February 1: About 20% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners keep this in their glove compartment. A tube of toothpaste.

January 31: 8% of the women who listen to Dave’s Morning Show have done this while working out. They’ve shopped online.

January 30: Studies prove that doing this will make people trust you. Wearing lavender or having a lavender air freshener.

January 27: A new survey found that 1/3 of all couples have never done this. They’ve never gone on a romantic trip together.

January 26: The average person now does this 4 years sooner, compared to 40 years ago. Gets gray hair.

January 25: 43% of women want to receive this on Valentines Day … A handwritten love note.

January 24: 148 million people look at this during the week. Weekly coupons.

January 23: in the NFL, Baltimore has one as does Chicago, Detroit and Philadelphia. New England doesn’t. Neither does Minnesota, Tennessee or Pittsburgh. What are they? Teams named after animals.

January 18: 48% of men who listen to Dave’s Morning Show go here every weekend. To the hardware or building supply store.

January 17: A recent study found that dads do this more than moms when it comes to their kids. Reward them with unhealthy food.

January 16: 24% of kids say if they were President of the United States, they would do this every day. They’d eat ice cream!

January 5: 3 out of 4 dog owners believe their dogs can do this better than a professional. They can predict the weather!

January 4: Even though it’s considered a kids’ item, 78% of adults have one of these … It’s a piggy bank (only ours is probably Empty!)

January 3: 30% of us will try a new one of these in 2017. A recipe.

December 23: 34% of car owners say they have no idea how to do this. Refill the windshield wiper fluid.

December 22: 83% of us think we are good at this, but in reality, we aren’t. Spelling.

December 21: 90% of us do this almost every night even though we don’t want to. We wake up in the middle of the night.

December 20: 1 out of 4 men say they never use this common product. Deodorant.

December 15: A new survey says that moms are twice as likely to do this than dads are at Christmas. Give bad gifts.

December 14: 5% of us will sell this on eBay. An unwanted Christmas present.

December 13: 9 out of 10 of us have seen this on a warm weather vacation. Someone wearing a Hawaiian-like shirt.

December 12: 30% of the grownups who listen to our show in the morning can name all of them. All of Santa’s reindeer.

December 9: On average, we forget to do this five times a month. Put on deodorant.

December 8: A new survey says only 30% of office parties are OK with this. Bringing your spouse.

December 7: American teenage girls do this roughly 1015 times a week. Send a text message.

December 6: Experts say you could save $2500 a year just by doing this every day. Packing your own lunch.

December 5: When you buy one of these, it’s at least 10 years old. It’s a Christmas tree.

December 2: Chances are, you’ll do this 3 times during the holiday season. You’ll give a gift the recipient doesn’t like.

December 1: 44% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners saying they usually regret this. How much they spent on the holidays.

November 30: 48% of us judge other people by this. The type of cell phone they own.

November 29: 10% of us have done this at work during a conference call. We bought something online.

November 28: The average woman owns eight of these. What are they? Pairs of jeans.

November 23: 68% of women have made their husbands do this before going out to a holiday party. What is it? Change his shoes.

November 22: 52% of us have never done this during the holidays. What is it? Kiss under the mistletoe.

November 21: Here in the US alone, about 7000 of these will be hired this year. Santa look-alikes.

November 18: After money, this is the top reward employers give their employees. Lunch.

November 17: Between now and the end of the year, we will spend 15 hours doing this. Attending holiday parties.

November 16: 35% of us admit we are embarrassed by this. It’s the cleanliness of the inside of our car!

November 15: The average woman does this 11 times a day. She reapplies her lipstick.

November 14: 35% of guys have tried to impress a woman by doing this. Learning how to play a musical instrument.

November 11: 35% of newlyweds say this is the thing they miss most about being single. It’s not sharing a bathroom.

November 10: The average woman keeps this for 12 years. It’s the same hairstylist.

November 9: A new report says we spend over a year of our lives doing this. Channel surfing.

November 8: We are twice as likely to do this on the weekend. Spend money.

November 7: A new survey found that 61% of us do this more often once it starts getting dark earlier. We watch more TV.

November 4: 30% of grown-ups do this while driving. They use Snapchat!

November 3: 35% of the women who listen to Dave’s Morning Show say they judge a man by this. His ringtone!

November 2: About 10% of families don’t save these. Leftovers.

November 1: A recent survey found that 25% of us say this has changed since we were a kid. It’s our favorite kind of candy.

October 27: If you have one of these, odds are better than 20% that it’s more than five years old. It’s your Facebook profile picture.

October 26: The average Dave’s Morning Show listener will do this four times today, and undo it four times. What is it? Start their car.

October 25: The average Dave’s Morning Show listener only cleans this every two years. Their car’s glove compartment.

October 24: A new study found that women get 15% angrier than men while driving, especially when people do this. Don’t use their turn signal.

October 18: A recent survey of dating app users found that 16% of women lie about this on the first date. They lie about their name.

October 17: A recent survey found that 77% of women want to do this themselves. They want to choose their own engagement ring.

October 12: A new survey found that only 14% of these go as planned. What? Marriage proposals.

October 11: 68% of us say we won’t vote for a politician who doesn’t like this. What? Pets.

October 10: After a break up, the average woman spends $782 doing this. She gives herself a total makeover.

October 7: 13% of us think this is the best smell in the world. What is it? The ocean.

October 6: When we do this, it lasts an average of four days. What is it? Go on a diet.

October 5: 38% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners were born without these. What are they? Wisdom teeth.

October 4: 62% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners do this once a day. What is it? A random act of kindness.

September 28: 58% of college students would turn down a job offer if a company didn’t offer this. What is it? Access to social media during the day.

September 27: Whenever you see or hear this number, you should always add 9 to it. What is it? A woman’s weight. (most women are 9 pounds heavier on average than what they will admit)

September 26: 68% of men have done this for their lady. What is it? Wash their car.

September 23: Your mom used one of these, but there is only a one in 10 chance that you do. What is it? An apron.

September 22: A new study says that doing this together brings couples closer. What is it? Binge watching.

September 21: 52% of women have done this to motivate themselves to lose weight. The answer is… They bought a pair of skinny jeans hoping to lose weight and fit into them.

September 19: Half of all smartphone users never do this. They never download an app!

September 16: When you are struggling to get through the day, doing this can boost your energy level by 30%. It’s brushing your teeth.

September 14: According to a new survey, 42% of us have actually dozed off here in the last year. Where? In a meeting … a very boring meeting!

September 13: A recent poll says most of us give this up after trying it once. What is it? Rollerblading.

September 12: A new survey found that 35% of parents admit that they sometimes do this in their nightly routine when putting their kids to bed. What is it? Skip pages when reading the kids a bedtime story.

September 9: A new survey found that men spend an average of 22 days a year doing this. What is it? Hanging out with their best friend.

September 8: A new study found that the key to a perfect vacation is to do this … Make it eight days long.

September 7: 58% of people do this on a date because it makes them feel more confident. What is it? Wear black.

September 6: 70% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners who own one of these don’t use it for its original purpose. What is it? A garage.

September 1: Typically, this happens to a woman at age 34. She starts acting like her mother!

August 31: 20% of working women say this happens to them on a weekly basis. They get asked out by a coworker .

August 30: On any given day, 21% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners make a phone call for this reason … To find their cell phone.

August 29: The average guy who listens to Dave’s Morning Show does this for the first time when he’s 34 years old. He starts trimming the hair in his ears!

August 26: 78% of our kids lie about this — Their Homework!

August 25: According to a new survey, 45% of people would give up coffee if they could have this every day … Good hair.

August 24: A survey found that 27% of people give up doing this after less than a week … Looking for something they lost.

August 23: 40% of people have experienced this while on a date… Credit card declined.

August 22: Only 9% of people do this at the grocery store……..Read nutrition labels.

August 19: 13% of Americans feel it’s ok to do this … Cheat on taxes!

August 18: 65% of us would choose this over our significant other if we had to. Our pet!

August 17: 75% of the married women who listen to Dave’s Morning Show have given their husbands one of these … The Dreaded Honey-Do List!

August 16: no phones, no Impossible Trivia.

August 15: 56% of the households in the Fredericksburg area have one of these in the kitchen. What is it? A frozen dinner.

August 12: If given an extra $1000, 33% of us would do this with it. We’d save it!

August 11: Typically, The more education you receive, the larger this becomes. What is it? It’s your signature.

August 10: A new study has found that women do indeed do this longer than men … And the answer is — Hold Grudges!

August 9: The average guy who listens to Dave’s Morning Show spends 22 minutes a day doing this … Talking about sports.

August 8: A new study found that those of us who do this at least 30 minutes every day live longer than those of us who don’t. The answer is … Read.

August 5: This happens 35 to 40 times in a typical major-league baseball game. The answer is … A ball is hit into the stands.

August 4: A new study found that we like to talk with other people while we’re doing this … Eating.

August 3: Only 15% of us would tell our boss this. What is it? That his or her outfit is inappropriate.

August 2: 60% of the women who listen to Dave’s Morning Show have made their husbands do this before going out. She says “You’re CHANGING YOUR SHOES before we go anywhere!”

August 1: A recent survey found that 38% of us have been burned by this when it’s hot outside. Believe it or not, it’s a seatbelt!

July 28: What does Dave Adler have in common with George Thorogood & Bob Marley? They all lived in Wilmington Delaware – George and Dave were born & raised there.

July 27: The number of women doing this has gone up 25% in the last 10 years. Robbing banks!

July 26: A new survey found that 11% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners plan their vacation around this … Their pet.

July 25: It takes the average Dave’s Morning Show listener between 5 and 20 minutes to do this …. Have a dream.

July 22: You reach your peak in this ability in your mid 30’s. Spelling.

July 21: 59% of homes still have one of these. It’s a cordless phone.

July 20: 46% of the women who listen to Dave’s Morning Show say buying this is very stressful. They say it’s buying a new pair of jeans!

July 19: By the end of this week, 43% of parents will have already started doing this … Back to school shopping!

July 18: 9 out of 10 of us have embarrassed ourselves by doing this in a quiet setting. What is it? Having our stomach growl.

July 15: A new survey found that 57% of us have done this on social media — We’ve lied about our relationship status.

July 14: 82% of teenagers admit to having one of these – what is it? A curfew.

July 13: 88% of us do this in the middle of the night. We check our phones.

July 12: The average Dave’s Morning Show listener has 7 of these … and they got ’em for free! Coffee mugs!

July 11: 86% of the men who listen to Dave’s Morning Show owned one of these as a child … A Squirt Gun!

July 8: According to a study, men are four times more likely to lose this than women. What is it? What’s a matter??!! Didn’t hear the question …?!?! The answer is — Their Hearing!

July 7: A new study has found that a woman is more likely to date a man if this is true about his friends. And the answer is … They include attractive women.

July 6: Whenever you’re on vacation, there’s a 33% chance you’ll do this … Leave something in your hotel room.

July 5: 43% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners did this at a July 4th party this weekend – what is it? Wiped out hands on the furniture instead of a napkin.

June 30: The average Dave’s Morning Show listener forgets to do this at least 5 times a month. What is it? Put on deodorant.

June 29: Wedding experts say newlywed husbands should never bring this with them on their honeymoon. What is it? A laptop.

June 28: The average Dave’s Morning Show listener does this every 18 months. What is it? Get a new cell phone.

June 27: Experts say we should do this every day, but only 30% of us actually do. What is it? Complement Ourselves.

June 24: About 21 million of us wear these. What are they? Dentures.

June 23: According to a recent survey, the average woman secretly likes doing this. What could it be? Vacuuming!

June 22: This is the most common beach & pool etiquette violation … Blasting Loud Music!

June 21: A new survey found that about 15% of us have taken a conference call here – Where? In the bathtub.

June 20: 3% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners have never eaten this – what is it? Dessert.

June 17: It is estimated that more than one in 10 dogs has swallowed this. What is it? A shoe lace.

June 16: 5% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners have never eaten this – what is it? Jello!

June 15: 22% of us have a favorite one of these – what is it? A pen.

June 14: The average lifespan of one of these is about 10 years. What is it? A vacuum cleaner.

June 13: 53% of couples who listen to Dave’s Morning Show do this separately. What is it? Their laundry.

June 10: A new survey found that 25% of us do this while we are in a store. Shop on line.

June 9: According to a new survey, the average person stops doing this when they hit 31. What is it? Celebrating their birthday.

June 8: Every home has one or two of these, and the first one ran on gas. What is it? A vacuum cleaner.

June 7: Having this increases your chances of landing a job by 10% What is it? White Teeth (better go get me some more of those white strips …!)

June 6: A new study found that people who do this are less likely to quit their jobs … Get angry. Seems getting angry is a sign you actually care.

June 3: 6 out of 10 women who listen to Dave’s Morning Show wear this because they think it makes them appear friendly … Bright Lipstick.

June 2: Minnesota is the state with the most of these per capita – what are they? Boats

June 1: A new study found that people who do this think they are more attractive than they are. What is it? Take lots of selfies.

May 31: Memorial Day weekend is the third biggest grilling occasion of the year. Fourth of July is the number one occasion for grilling. What’s number two? Birthdays.

May 27: If you still have VHS movies at home, this is the title you’re most likely to have. The Lion King

May 26: One out of 10 married couples won’t do this even once this year. Say “I love you”.

May 25: 13% of grown-ups still drink this just like they did when they were kids. What is it? Yoo Hoo!

May 24: 63% of the men who listen to Dave’s Morning Show start doing this in their 40s. What is it? Trim their nose hairs.

May 23: 53% of the women who listen to Dave’s Morning Show never leave home without this. What is it? A mirror.

May 20: A new survey found that 63% of us will click on a pop-up ad for this … A diet or fitness program.

May 19: 53% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners do this with their food — Take pictures of it!

May 18: A poll of Dave’s Morning Show listeners found that 80% of them think they’re Great at this … Taking Photos.

May 17: According to a new survey, one 1 out of 3 of us secretly know this about our spouse — what is it? The passwords to their social media accounts.

May 16: A new study found that the more you like this, the more likely you are to crash your car. What is it? The sound of your G P S. (Turns out … we form a bond with the voice, and that keeps us from concentrating on the road …)

May 13: About 35% of people have never had these. Wisdom teeth.

May 12: The average car will suffer from this at least twice during its first three years. What is it? A run-in with a shopping cart.

May 11: Medical surveys say 6,500 people are injured by these every year. What are they? Pillows!

May 10: A recent survey says the best time to do this is between 9 AM and 11 AM. What is it? Interview for a job.

May 9: A new survey found that 46% of the women who listen to Dave’s Morning Show struggle with this nearly every day – What is it? Picking out what to wear to work.

May 6: 6:30pm is the most popular time to do this … Drink wine.

May 5: It’s the number one thing teenagers say distracts them the most while driving. It’s when they get a text or phone call from their parents.

May 3: 83% of the swimsuits owned by Dave’s Morning Show listeners have this in common … They never get wet.

May 2: A poll of women about strange but common cravings during pregnancy finds this tops the list. What is it? Ice.

April 29: 9 out of 10 American homes have one of these. What is it? A junk drawer.

April 28: You’ll find 40,000 different products at the average one of these — Where are we? A grocery store.

April 27: 58% of men who listen to Dave’s Morning Show think this exists in heaven — what is it? Baseball.

April 26: 47% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners lose up to 90 minutes of sleep every night because of this. What is it? Our pets in bed with us.

April 25: Married people suffer from this more than single people. What is it? Heartburn.

April 22: When it comes to driving, women are better at this than men – what is it? Using turn signals.

April 21: We use around 80 pounds of this every day – what is it? Oxygen.

April 20: A retail study found that people who are born leaders are the biggest buyers of these – What? Athletic shoes.

April 19: 25 years ago, this was not a popular clothing item for women to wear — now it is. What is it? A Sweatshirt.

April 18: According to a recent survey, the average guy who listens to Dave’s Morning Show loses this at age 53. What is it? His fashion sense.

April 15: 77% of women who listen to Dave’s Morning Show think it’s Super Tacky if a man wears this … What is it? A gold chain.

April 14: By the time they turn 28, the average Dave’s Morning Show listener will have done this 6 times. What is it? Changed jobs.

April 13: A new study found that we spend 377 hours a year doing this. What is it? Preparing meals; making breakfast, lunch, dinner & snacks.

April 12: in 82% of homes with kids, mom decides this … What is it? Bedtime.

April 11: If you do this for a living, you are most often late for a doctors appointment. What do you do? You’re a doctor!

April 6: A man who wears this is typically described as “vulgar” and “inauthentic”. What is it? A Hawaiian shirt.

April 5: If you had this job at the White House, you’d need 8 hours to get it done. What is it? Cutting the Grass

April 4: 20% of Dave’s Morning Show listeners have a favorite one of these. A pen.

April 1: 48% of men admit to not being able to do this task. What is it? Sewing on a button.

March 31: Research proves that doing this while taking an exam or test will improve your memory by as much as 35%. What is it? Chewing gum

March 25: These are created at a rate of 3500 per minute. What are they? Peeps

March 24: About 20 people will touch this item before you buy it. What is it? A Greeting Card

March 23: One out of every 20 American adults can be described as this. What is it? A Millionaire

March 22: 58% of us do not know this number. What is it? Our License Plate Number

March 21: This costs the average person about $.60 a year – what is it? Charging Their Phone