Join the “SuperHits Crew” at the annual Downtown Fredericksburg Holiday Open House

The stores are all decorated, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there and there and plenty of Christmas Music. The 95.9 Crew will be in the 800 block of Caroline Street, in front of the Galleria, beginning at noon Saturday. The Holiday Open House is Saturday and Sunday November 11th and 12th

Look for free street parking as well as in the city lots.