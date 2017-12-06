Don’t put away those running shoes just yet!

The Rouse Center and Embrey Mill will be holding their first FROSTY 5k and REINDEER RUN this December 16th beginning at 1:00pm! Both races will begin and end in front of the Jeff Rouse Swim andSport Center in Stafford, VA. The races will be held in conjunction with the Stafford County Sheriff and Fire and Rescue Departments and will precede the Stafford Christmas Parade! The parade will begin at 5:00pm and be held on Mine Road (off of Courthouse Road). Bring the entire family as their will be fun family activities and hot chocolate to keep you warm after the race.

This year each participant will receive a medal of completion doubling as a Christmas tree ornament! All participants who register by December 3rd will be guaranteed a fitted, long-sleeve race shirt with our colored race logo. Race fees will increase as we approach the race so act fast to secure your shirt and a discounted race entry!

This race is also for a great cause as it will help benefit the Fairy Godmother Project located in Fredericksburg, VA. The mission of this organization is to help ease the burden of day to day life for families facing all phases of a pediatric cancer diagnosis. Visit their website atwww.fairygodmotherproject.org

We look forward to seeing you there!