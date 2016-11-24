Here’s the schedule for “The Hometown Holiday Spotlight”, on The Christmas Station, 95.9. We’ll post the day and time for each “local” Holiday Hit, so you know when to listen for your favorite. Check back every day.

Listen for each Spotlight around :10 past the hour.

Thursday December 22nd

5 AM Feliz Navidad Breezewood KinderCare Kids

6 AM Winter Wonderland Bonnie DeCerbo

7 AM Good Christian Men, Rejoice Shenandoah Winds

8 AM Merry Christmas Medley Ferry Farm Baptist Band

9 AM Where Are You Christmas? Sheri Hayden

10 AM Most Wonderful Time of The Year Rappahannock Choral Society O

11 AM Someone In My Chimney Robert E Lee Elementary

12 N For Unto Us Little Union Baptist Church

1 PM Cancion De Navidad Chancellor Elementary Choir

2 PM Silent Night Butch Hunt

3 PM I’ll Be Home For Christmas Riverbend High Bella Voce’

4 PM Let’s Celebrate Bethlehem Baptist Church Band

5 PM Carol Of The Bells Hand Bells From of Unitarian Church

6 PM O Come, O Come Ensemble Chamber Cello Orchestra

Friday December 23 rd

5 AM Christmas Is…. Ferry Farm Baptist Women’s Ensemble

6 AM Blue Christmas Shannon Peterson

7 AM A Merry Little Christmas Riverbend High Bell Canto

8 AM Coventry Carol Ensemble General Cello Orchestra

9 AM Joy To The World St Matthias United Methodist Bell Choir

10 AM Silent Night Rhianna DeGeorge

11 AM Deck The Halls Berkeley Elementary School Choir

12 N Bells Yond Jingle Washington Camerata

1 PM Jingle Bell Rock Ferry Farm Baptist Church Tinseleers

2 PM O Come, O Come Adam Whitley

3 PM The Little Drummer Boy Grace United Methodist Grace Notes

4 PM Come On It’s Christmas The Spotyslvanians

5 PM Boogie Woogie Santa Patrick Bergen And Sons

6 PM Vivaldi Gloria Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg