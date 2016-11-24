Hometown Holiday Spotlight

Here’s the schedule for “The Hometown Holiday Spotlight”, on The Christmas Station, 95.9.  We’ll post the day and time for each “local” Holiday Hit, so you know when to listen for your favorite. Check back every day.

Listen for each Spotlight around :10 past the hour.

Thursday December 22nd

5 AM  Feliz Navidad                                 Breezewood KinderCare Kids
6 AM  Winter Wonderland                         Bonnie DeCerbo
7 AM  Good Christian Men, Rejoice            Shenandoah Winds
8 AM  Merry Christmas Medley                  Ferry Farm Baptist Band
9 AM  Where Are You Christmas?               Sheri Hayden
10 AM Most Wonderful Time of The Year     Rappahannock Choral Society          O
11 AM Someone In My Chimney                Robert E Lee Elementary
12 N    For Unto Us                                   Little Union Baptist Church
1 PM  Cancion De Navidad                         Chancellor Elementary Choir
2 PM  Silent Night                                     Butch Hunt
3 PM  I’ll Be Home For Christmas               Riverbend High Bella Voce’
4 PM  Let’s Celebrate                                 Bethlehem Baptist Church Band
5 PM  Carol Of The Bells                            Hand Bells From of Unitarian Church
6 PM  O Come, O Come                             Ensemble Chamber Cello Orchestra

Friday December 23 rd

5 AM  Christmas Is….                              Ferry Farm Baptist Women’s Ensemble
6 AM  Blue Christmas                              Shannon Peterson
7 AM  A Merry Little Christmas                 Riverbend High Bell Canto
8 AM  Coventry Carol                              Ensemble General Cello Orchestra
9 AM  Joy To The World                           St Matthias United Methodist Bell Choir
10 AM Silent Night                                 Rhianna DeGeorge
11 AM Deck The Halls                             Berkeley Elementary School Choir
12 N   Bells Yond Jingle                          Washington Camerata
1 PM   Jingle Bell Rock                            Ferry Farm Baptist Church Tinseleers
2 PM   O Come, O Come                          Adam Whitley
3 PM   The Little Drummer Boy                Grace United Methodist Grace Notes
4 PM   Come On It’s Christmas                The Spotyslvanians
5 PM   Boogie Woogie Santa                    Patrick Bergen And Sons
6 PM   Vivaldi Gloria                               Chamber Chorale of  Fredericksburg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

