For years, we’ve had a great response to our “ Hometown Holiday Spotlight ,” showcasing the talent of our area’s schools, churches, and local performers – and we look forward to doing it again this year!

We would love to include your performance in our Christmas Programming, but we need your help to make it happen! In order to have it in our music system in time for the Holiday season, we need your submission no later than Friday, November 10, 2017.

It’s a special thrill for families to hear you on the radio during the holiday. Since we stream, it is possible for friends and relatives around the world to hear your recording. Again, we are seeking performances from school/church/local performers/choirs, etc. If it’s Christmas, and local, we would LOVE to hear from you!

Guidelines – please read carefully:

1. Please respond to this letter within 1 week since the available inventory for our program will fill up very quickly. Send an email with subject line: “Holiday Spotlight” to nick@superhits959.com . Indicate whether you will send your own recording on CD, mp3, or a wav file, or if you need us to record it.

2. If you need us to record please let us know in your email with your group name, contact info, location and directions, and 3 available times for us to record. Remember recording appointments are very limited in availability. Don’t delay. You will receive a response and confirmation on a first come/first serve basis. That response will come from Nick (540)-891-9696 Ext. 10

3. Any submissions must be made legally, and in compliance with any copyright laws.

4. All submissions MUST be 3 minutes or less in length. Each entry is subject to review by management for quality and we reserve the right to edit. Please make sure your submission is “CD Quality.”

5. Time constraints no longer allow groups to introduce themselves before or after their song.

6. All performances may or may not air during the entire holiday period between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

7. Limited to one performance per group. Note-This does not include different grade levels at a school.

Hope to hear from you very soon and have a wonderful holiday season from 95.9!

Sincerely,

Mark Clifford, Program Director 95.9