08.01.2017 -First week of Smoking Locals was a success! Free pool for the ladies and great drink special’s. Live,Local,Music that keep you dancing all night . Come join Christal Blue and the road team every Tuesday 7pm- 9pm at the Four Mile Fork Hardtimes. Some of the performing artist’s are listed below. If you are interested in performing please contact us .

Alex BurkeĀ

Lee Odell

Scott Mcmillen

JD Roberts