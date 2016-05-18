2016 SuperHits Concert Schedule

5/25/2016 : Richard Marx : Birchmere (Alexandria, VA)
5/28/2016 : Hall and Oates : Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)
6/01/2016 : Cyndi Lauper with Boy George : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
6/14/2016 : Jackson Browne : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
6/15/2016 : Barenaked Ladies with OMD & Howard Jones : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
6/17/2016 : Kenny Rogers : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
6/22/2016 : The Cure : Merriweather Post Pavilion (Columbia, MD)
6/23/2016 : Sting with Peter Gabriel : Verizon Center (Washington, DC)
6/24/2016 : 10,000 Maniacs : Birchmere (Alexandria, VA)
6/26/2016 : 3 Dog Night : Birchmere (Alexandria, VA)
6/27/2016, 6/28/2016 : Paul Simon : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
7/01/2016 : Journey with the Doobie Brothers : Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater (VA Beach, VA)
7/02/2016 : Journey with the Doobie Brothers : Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)
7/05/2016, 7/06/2016 : Bob Dylan : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
7/07/2016 : Pat Benetar with Melissa Ethridge : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
7/12/2016 : Steely Dan with Stevie Winwood : Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)
7/12/2016 : Los Lonely Boys : Birchmere (Alexandria, VA)
7/26/2016 : Huey Lewis & the News : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
7/28/2016 : George Thorogood : Celebrate Virginia After Hours (Fredericksburg, VA)
7/29/2016 : Beach Boys : Celebrate Virginia After Hours (Fredericksburg, VA)
7/30/2016 : Billy Joel : Nationals Park (Washington, DC)
8/05/2016 : The Go-Go’s : Warner Theater (Washington, DC)
8/09/2016 : Paul McCartney : Verizon Center (Washington, DC)
8/10/2016 : Def Leppard with REO Speedwagon and Tesla : Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)
8/19/2016 : Vince Neil of Motley Crue : Celebrate Virginia After Hours (Fredericksburg, VA)
8/19/2016 : UB40 : Strathmore (Bethesda, MD)
8/23/2016 : Goo Goo Dolls : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
8/26/2016 : Aretha Franklin : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
8/27/2016 : Bonnie Raitt : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
9/01/2016 : Bruce Springsteen : Nationals Park (Washington, DC)
9/01/2016 : Chicago : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
9/07/2016, 9/08/2016 : Don Henley : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
9/09/2016 : Bryan Adams : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
9/11/2016 : Weird Al Yankovic : Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA)
9/11/2016 : Joan Jett, Heart, and Cheap Trick : Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)
9/13/2016 : Joan Jett, Heart, and Cheap Trick : Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater (VA Beach, VA)
9/15/2016 : ZZ Top : Celebrate Virginia After Hours (Fredericksburg, VA)
9/24/2016 : Boyz II Men : Celebrate Virginia After Hours (Fredericksburg, VA)
10/27/2016 : Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons : Warner Theater (Washington, DC)