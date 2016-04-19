If ever there was a natural-born entertainer, it would be Wesley Spangler. With each performance he gives you every bit of his heart and soul and always puts a smile on your face and gets your foot tapping!

Known for his energy and antics on stage, he brings his audiences “into” the music he plays. Wesley’s original songs have been featured on over 18 different radio and internet stations in 4 countries and in several states in the U.S.!

He has opened for dozens of national recording artists including Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley. He was the solo opener for Jimmy Buffet at one of his concerts in Virginia, and has

headlined several shows and festivals too!

He has written and performed on all his originals, These songs take listeners on a journey from triumph to heart ache and keep you wanting more.