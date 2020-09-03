PRESENTED BY SAXON SHOES

“The Second Chance Prom” is Friday Night October 2nd at Stevenson Ride on Route 208 in Spotsylvania. You must have tickets to attend and we’re giving away “four-packs” so you can bring a date and friends too. Listen to win.

Because of Covid-19, safety guidelines include social distancing as determined by Stevenson Ridge following The State Of Virginia recommendations, face masks or coverings and temperature checks.

Dress is semi-formal and everyone MUST be 21 or older. 95.9 will provide music (Wild At Heart Band) prom photos and light refreshments between 8 & 11 PM. A cash bar will be available. This year’s theme is “Livin On A Prayer”.

