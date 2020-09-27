ADRENALINE RUSH 2020

THE THRILL IS BACK STARTING OCTOBER 5!
WEEK 1: 4-pack of Adventure Park Tickets from Sandy River Outdoor Adventures in Farmville
Challenge yourself to a 3-hour tree top adventure traversing over 60 high ropes obstacles such as tight ropes and swinging bridges, and then get the reward of cool breeze in your hair, zipping across from tree to tree on their 20 zip-lines!
WEEK 2: Whitewater Paddle boarding Adventure for you and a friend at Riverside Outfitters in Richmond
Join the latest river boating craze on a thrilling instructional trip from Pony Pasture to Reedy Creek (Class I-II whitewater). In this relatively easy whitewater section of the river, you will experience a fun, challenging paddle boarding workout among some of the prettiest urban wilderness in the U.S. Expert guides will provide plenty of paddle boarding instruction so that you not only have a great trip but learn skills that you can apply to future paddle board outings as well. Get ready to wear your perma-grin and feel a great sense of accomplishment!
WEEK 3: NASCAR Driving Experience at Richmond Raceway from Richard Petty Driving Experience
DRIVE a NASCAR race car by yourself on the Richmond Raceway – A 0.75 miles, D-shaped, asphalt race track with 14 degrees banking in the turns. Following drivers meeting with Crew Chief, you’ll drive a NASCAR race car for timed racing sessions. There’s no lead car to follow and no instructor rides with you. Get one-on-one instruction from a spotter over in-car radio.
WEEK4: 14,000 Foot Tandem Skydive from Skydive Orange
During a tandem skydive, a student skydiver is attached to a certified USPA tandem instructor by a harness. The student and instructor exit the plane, descend in free fall, and pilot a single canopy to the ground while securely attached to one another.
