ADRENALINE RUSH 2020

Join the latest river boating craze on a thrilling instructional trip from Pony Pasture to Reedy Creek (Class I-II whitewater). In this relatively easy whitewater section of the river, you will experience a fun, challenging paddle boarding workout among some of the prettiest urban wilderness in the U.S. Expert guides will provide plenty of paddle boarding instruction so that you not only have a great trip but learn skills that you can apply to future paddle board outings as well. Get ready to wear your perma-grin and feel a great sense of accomplishment!