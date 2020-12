Brad’s Best Bets for the week of December 14

Stafford Christmas Parade https:// staffordchristmasparade.com/

A Riverside Family Christmas https://www.riversidedt.com/

Ferry Farm Gingerbread House Contest https://kenmore.org

National Christmas Tree https://www.nps.gov/whho/ planyourvisit/national- christmas-tree.htm

Brad’s Best Bets for the week of December 21

GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens https://www.lewisginter.org/

Mount Vernon Winter Lights https://mountvernon.org

Bull Run Festival of Lights https://www.novaparks.com/ events/bull-run-festival-of- lights