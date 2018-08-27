capitol steps superhits

THE CAPITOL STEPS are coming to Fredericksburg !!!

The Capitol Steps is a comedy troupe from DC that travels all over the country providing non-partisan laughs to all ! What started as a group of Capitol Hill staffers, roasting their bosses for a private audience, turned into 30 years of professional comedy that has been enjoyed by the last 5 Presidents. They have appeared on TV, Radio and YouTube, and will be back in Dodd Auditorium for one show this year, so get your tickets now !

The Capitol Steps are coming to Fredericksburg as guests of Stafford Rotary. When you come to the show, please consider bringing canned/non-perishable food donations for our 50,000 Meals Project for the Fredericksburg/Stafford community. Thank you !

For more info visit

http://cscomedyfred.com