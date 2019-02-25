Chancellor High School Spring Musical

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

The spring musical at Chancellor High School is a collaboration between the Theatre and Chorus departments. Approximately 100 students are involved as actors, technicians and live musicians.

Dates & times: Friday, March 8th @ 7:00pm; Saturday, March 9th @ 7:00pm; Friday, March 15th @ 7:00pm; Saturday, March 16th @ 7:00pm