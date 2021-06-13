Children’s Roll and Stroll 21

Join Thunder 104.5 and host Zach Fox on the Fourth of July for a Children’s Bike Parade!

Families are encouraged to participate in this FREE, fun event.

Arrive at the VRE parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick Street by 10:30 am. Parade starts at 11 am.

Prizes will be awarded for BEST ADULT COSTUME, BEST CHILD COSTUME, BEST DECORATED BIKE and BEST DECORATED WAGON OR STROLLER!

The parade route will be Caroline Street, from the train station to Market Square. If you’re not participating in the parade, be sure to come by and line the street to be a spectator!

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: SJWALKER@FREDERICKSBURGVA.GOV

Parents are responsible for the safety and behavior of their children. Well behaved dogs on leashes welcome. No floats or motors please.

SPONSORED BY: