Country News

JANUARY 7, 2021

Here’s the latest Country Music News with Lindsey B.

Many artists are putting out albums in 2021, Morgan Wallen with “Dangerous” set to release Jan 8th, Carrie Underwood will release both a studio album and a gospel album “My Savior”, Florida Georgia Line are releasing “Life Rolls On” on Feb 12th amidst their current break from the band.

Tyler Hubbard is also releasing a collaboration with Tim McGraw on Jan 13th “Undivided”.

Carly Pearce debuted “Didn’t Do” in the Listening Room in Nashville that may give fans an idea of just what happened to her marriage with Michael Ray.

Loretta Lynn’s new album set to release March 19th will feature fellow country music queens like, Reba, Carrie Underwood, and Tanya Tucker.

