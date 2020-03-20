Local Businesses Currently Open

Telemedia Broadcasting supports local shopping and business. If you have a business that you’d like to add or update, please email Karen Crosby at karencrosby@thunder1045.com.

RNR Tire Express

East Coast Appliance

Dickinson Equipment

Fredericksburg Nationals

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

Graves Moutain Lodge

Certapro Singlepoint

Clayton Homes

Affordable Flooring

At Home Professionals

Germanna Community College

BattleField Country Store

First Class Electrical

Greenline Service Group

Jewel Box

Kitchen Krafters

Mccs Recuitment

Merryman’s Service Center

Old Dominion Osteopathic

Radley Chevrolet

Rappahannock Electric Co-op

Robs Car Wash

Spotswood Contracting

Wawa Inc

9 Hammers

Earl’s True Value

Perma Treat

Rankins True Value

Safford CDJR

Sheetz

Signature Home Settlements

Stine Chiropractic Clinic

Wilkersons Seafood

Childress Heating and AC

White Supply and Glass

Absolutely Amish Stuructures

Express Auto Service

Giant Food

Healthy Beginnings

John e. Mcleod Electrical

Purvis Ford

Unmentionables

Weecycled Wardrobe

6 Bears and a goat

Geico

In The Weeds Apothecary

Michael’s Towing

Morton’s Power Equipment

Ray’s Siding Company

Robert B Payne

Robert D Samuels

Roofworks of Virginia

Shaw’s Carpet

Mcdonald’s

Remax

Travel Leaders

NSWC Federal credit Union

COX

Window Depot USA of Fredericksburg

Allen and Associates of Fredericksburg

Dermatology Center and Glow MD

Fit20 Aquia Stafford

Fletcher Construction

Gastroenterology Associates

Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg

Plumb Perfect

Total Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing

Publix

George’s Pizza

