Let the greatest comeback of all time begin! Thunder104.5 and SuperHits 95.9 is here to help. If you are a small business owner or manager, you can take advantage of our FREE PLUG FRIDAYS. It’s a FREE way to let Fredericksburg area consumers know who you are, what you do, and how we can safely conduct business with you. Its that easy. Just call our special number, leave a brief message, and let us do the rest.

Call 540-709-1325

Shop Local Buy Local