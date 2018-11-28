Pohanka Christmas Tree Challenege

It’s the Christmas Tree Challenge at Pohanka Nissan!

Come by Pohanka Nissan between November 30 and December 15 and cast your vote for your favorite tree on display! To vote, please bring an unwrapped toy with you and receive either $10 off an oil change or 15% off any service.

This year, Telemedia Broadcasting has created a tree supporting Law Enforcement United. LEU is a non-profit, fully volunteer organization whose mission is to honor fallen law enforcement officers and support the survivors of fallen officers.

SuperHits 95.9 will be on hand at the kick-off celebration, 3-5 on November 30th, and Thunder 104.5 will be on hand to close it out on December 15, 3-5.

Please be sure to stop by and vote for the beautiful blue LEU tree and help them support our law enforcement officers and their families who have made the ultimate sacrifice keeping our community safe.