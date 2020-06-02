Thunder 104.5
On Air
The SuperHits
Digital
Listen Now
Stream Thunder 104.5
Stream The SuperHits Station
Local Info
Local Events Calendar
Submit an Event to the Calendar
Contact
Mobile DJ
Business Office
Address & Phone Contact Info
Contact the Station
Sales & Production
Production Changes
Promotions & Non-Profits
News and Info
95.9 Program Director
95.9 Morning Show
104.5 Program Director
Make Payment
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Friday, June 5, 2020
Home
Calendar
LKS
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Telemedia Broadcasting
Thunder 104.5
On Air
The SuperHits
Digital
Listen Now
Stream Thunder 104.5
Stream The SuperHits Station
Local Info
Local Events Calendar
Submit an Event to the Calendar
Contact
Mobile DJ
Business Office
Address & Phone Contact Info
Contact the Station
Sales & Production
Production Changes
Promotions & Non-Profits
News and Info
95.9 Program Director
95.9 Morning Show
104.5 Program Director
Make Payment
Home
Uncategorized
Submit Calendar event
Submit Calendar event
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Fast Track to Charlotte – Take 2!
Make Payment thank you
2019 Christmas form
DJ Kev Review page
Grizzlies
EEO Report
The SuperHits Contest Rules
Thunder Contest Rules
© 2020, Telemedia Broadcasting; Designed by Kevin Bates