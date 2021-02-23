The Fishing Report

ARTICLES

POSTPONED! The 24th Annual St. Jude Children’s Hospital TEAM Tournament raised $5000 last year will not take place due to the coronavirus closure! Thanks to all…please sign up for future announcements. Register for the JULY, 2021 event by contacting Russ Shetley, bassman891@aol.com

BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water offers 33 state courses online – good for proof of a boating safety certificate – at absolutely no cost. BoatUS has a fun look at boating safety in this :60 infomercial to be run on late-night television that urges boaters to take a free BoatUS Foundation state online boating safety course, with pitchman “Crazy Eddie” BoatUS Foundation Assistant Director of Boating Safety, Ted Sensenbrenner. ALL Virginia boaters need a boater safety course! FREE ONLINE state approved boater safety courses for Virginia, DC and Maryland boaters! Check our website for full info on BoatUS. Here is the Virginia requirement.

Robert Montgomery is celebrating 30 years as the premier conservation writer on the planet. And there’s a softer side of this hard journalist! If you like light and humorous reading that is also thoughtful and provocative, please check out the books of essays and short stories written by my friend, Robert U. Montgomery. The subjects are growing up during a simpler time, lessons learned from nature, and why people go fishing.

1. Under the Bed: Tales From an Innocent Childhood.

2. Fish, Frogs, and Fireflies: Growing Up With Nature.

3. Why We Fish: Reel Wisdom From Real Fishermen.

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, as well as from the publisher, NorLights Press. Electronic versions are about half the price. For more, check out Robert U. Montgomery’s author page at Amazon.

