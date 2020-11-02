The Shoe Fund

https://theshoefund.com

Shoes! They are a necessary part of our wardrobe that we really don’t think about. After all, everyone needs them and has them, right? Unfortunately, in our very community, there are children that are wearing worn or ill-fitting shoes. This makes it difficult to do all of the things that a child should be doing.This year, The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, Thunder 104.5 and SuperHits 95.9 Radio are joining forces to make sure thousands of area children are given new, properly fitted shoes. Families are struggling to do their best, and sometimes that means using hand-me-down or torn shoes or even shoes that are not appropriate for cold or damp weather