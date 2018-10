Shoe Fund Night at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

November 2

Tickets are $89 for the VIP experience

Includes pre-show cocktail hour AND an opportunity meet and talk with the cast after the show!

Proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army Shoe Fund

To purchase tickets, you must call the Riverside box office at 540.370.4300 and use the code SHOE FUND

Tickets are limited and not available online – don’t miss out!