Thunder Rising Star 2019

PROUDLY SPONSORED BY COWBOY JACK’S

AND DR. STONER’S HERB FLAVORED SPIRITS

BE THE NEXT THUNDER RISING STAR!

THIS SINGING COMPETITION IS OPEN TO ALL LOCAL ASPIRING COUNTRY ARTISTS AGES 13 AND UP!

ARTISTS WILL COMPETE FOR A GRAND PRIZE TO INCLUDE:

$500 CASH!

PROFESSIONAL RECORDING STUDIO TIME AT WALLY CLEAVERS RECORDING!

PROFESSIONAL PHOTO SHOOT WITH LARRY STONE PHOTOGRAPHY!

ELECTRONIC PRESS KIT DEVELOPMENT FROM TELEMEDIA BROADCASTING DIGITAL SERVICES!

MAIN STAGE HEADLINING GIG AT THE FREDERICKSBURG AGRICULTURAL FAIR ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 31ST HOSTED BY THUNDER 104.5 (TIME AND SET LENGTH TBD)

THE TITLE OF 2019 THUNDER RISING STAR, PLUS 1 YEAR OF PROMOTION ON THUNDER 104.5!

STEP 1: AUDITION!

ONE LIVE AUDITION ROUND WILL BE HELD AT COWBOY JACK’S ON ROUTE 3 IN FREDERICKSBURG

WHEN: SUNDAY, JULY 14TH FROM 4 – 8PM

YOU MUST REGISTER TO AUDITION BETWEEN 4-5PM

LIVE AUDITIONS BEGIN AT 5PM SHARP!

YOU WILL BE GIVEN 90 SECONDS TO PERFORM A SONG OF YOUR CHOICE, THE TIMER STARTS WHEN YOU START SINGING. WHEN THE BUZZER SOUNDS, THE AUDITION IS OVER.

IN ORDER TO GET AS MANY CONTESTANTS IN FRONT OF THE JUDGES AS POSSIBLE YOU WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ANY BACKING TRACKS OR ELABORATE INSTRUMENT SET UP.

IF YOU ARE A SOLO ARTIST AND WANT TO USE AN INSTRUMENT, IT MUST BE ACOUSTIC, AND YOU MUST BE READY TO PLAY AS SOON AS YOU STEP ON STAGE.

IF YOU PLAN TO AUDITION AS A GROUP, ALL MEMBERS MUST BE PRESENT FOR THE AUDITION. ALL INSTRUMENTS MUST BE ACOUSTIC AND READY TO BE PLAYED AS SOON AS YOU STEP ON STAGE. (I.E. GUITAR, HARMONICA, CAJON OR OTHER PERCUSSION ITEMS)

YOU WILL BE JUDGED ON SEVERAL CRITERIA INCLUDING (BUT NOT LIMITED TO) VOCAL ABILITY, STAGE PRESENCE, MARKETABLITY, AND ORIGINALITY.

ONCE ALL REGISTERED AUDITIONS ARE OVER, THE JUDGES’ SCORES WILL BE TALLIED AND A PANEL OF TEN (10) SEMI-FINALISTS AND TWO (2) ALTERNATES WILL BE DETERMINED.

THE SEMI-FINALISTS MUST RETURN FOR THE 2ND ROUND OF COMPETITION ON SUNDAY, JULY 21ST 4 – 8PM AT COWBOY JACK’S ON ROUTE 3 IN FREDERICKSBURG.

IF YOU PROCEED TO THE SEMI-FINALS ON JULY 21ST

DOORS OPEN AT 4PM, COMPETITION BEGINS AT 5PM – PERFORMERS MUST BE SIGNED IN BY 4:30PM

*GROUPS AND ARTISTS REQUIRING INSTRUMENT SET UP AND SOUND CHECKS MUST MAKE ADVANCED ARRANGEMENTS, SOUND WILL BE PROVIDED*

EACH ACT WILL PERFORM TWO (2) SONGS OF THEIR CHOICE FOR THE JUDGES

PERFORMERS WILL BE JUDGED ON SEVERAL CRITERIA INCLUDING (BUT NOT LIMITED TO) VOCAL ABILITY, STAGE PRESENCE, MARKETABLITY, AND ORIGINALITY.

ONCE ALL SEMI-FINALISTS HAVE PERFORMED, THE JUDGES’ SCORES WILL BE TALLIED AND FIVE (5) FINALISTS AND ONE (1) ALTERNATE WILL BE NAMED.

FINALISTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO RETURN FOR THE FINAL ROUND OF COMPETITION ON SUNDAY, JULY 28TH 4 – 8PM AT COWBOY JACK’S.

IF YOU PROCEED TO THE FINALS ON JULY 28TH

DOORS OPEN AT 4PM, COMPETITION BEGINS AT 5PM – PERFORMERS MUST BE SIGNED IN BY 4:30PM

*GROUPS AND ARTISTS REQUIRING INSTRUMENT SET UP AND SOUND CHECKS MUST MAKE ADVANCED ARRANGEMENTS*

EACH ACT WILL PERFORM TWO (2) SONGS* FOR THE JUDGES

*ONE SONG WILL BE DETERMINED BY THE PERFORMER. THE OTHER WILL BE RANDOMLY DRAWN FOR THEM BY THE HOST OF THE COMPETITION AT THE END OF THE SEMI-FINAL ROUND ON JULY 21ST.

PERFORMERS WILL BE JUDGED ON SEVERAL CRITERIA INCLUDING (BUT NOT LIMITED TO) VOCAL ABILITY, STAGE PRESENCE, MARKETABILITY, AND ORIGINALITY.

ONCE ALL FINALISTS HAVE PERFORMED, THE JUDGES’ SCORES WILL BE TALLIED AND ONE GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL BE NAMED THE THUNDER RISING STAR FOR 2019!

SOUND WILL BE PROVIDED FOR EACH ROUND OF COMPETITION BY BIG ROB RALSTON.