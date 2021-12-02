WHERE WILL SANTA VISIT??

The Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office and the Fredericksburg Police Departments will be escorting Mr. And Mrs. Santa Claus and Elf Scotty on a Pre-Christmas visit through the Fredericksburg Community. Santa will be checking to see who has been naughty and who has been nice before making his deliveries on Christmas Eve. He will also be accepting any last minute Christmas lists.
Santa and friends will be arriving in your neighborhood on the following dates and time.
December 14, 2021, 5pm – 8pm 1. Cowan Blvd. Corridor
2. Fall Hill Ave. Corridor
3. Normandy Village
4. Mary Washington Hospital
December 15, 2021, 6pm-8pm 1. Route 3 Corridor
2. Idlewild Subdivision
3. Route 1 Corridor south on Route 3 and surrounding area
4. Hudgin Farms
December 16, 2021, 5pm – 8pm 1. Lafayette Blvd. Corridor
2. Mayfield Subdivision
3. Downtown
4. Lower College Heights
5. Greenbrier Area
If you have any questions pertaining your neighborhood, please contact Sgt. Lynch 540-373-3122 at the Fredericksburg Police Department or Dep. Lussier 540-372-1056 at the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office.